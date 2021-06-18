L.P. Maxa Releases New Paranormal Romance EARTH SHATTERING

Boroughs Publishing Group has announce the release of their new paranormal romance by author L.P. Maxa, Earth Shattering. This is the sixth book in their St. Leasing paranormal romance series.

ALL MINE

It's always the quiet ones. Riley, the good guy. The dependable packmate. Everyone's best friend. Especially Jasper's, with whom Riley shares women. Not I date 'em one night, you date 'em the next. More like, we're with the same woman at the same time. It's their thing, and they enjoy the hell out of doing it.

Then the universe decided Riley needed a swift kick in the head and sent Blake as the striker.

Petite, bubbly, and indefatigable, Blake pulls him out of his college freshman funk. And, for a while, they have a blast. New best friends enjoying college life.

But all good things must end, and when Jasper makes a surprise visit, there goes the party.

Or...maybe not.

Nothing goes according to plan or shifter lore, until it does. Then Blake's Riley's and he has no intention of sharing her with anyone.

Earth Shattering is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Genre: Contemporary Paranormal Romance, Shifters