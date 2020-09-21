L. Bordetsky-Williams to Release New Historical Novel FORGET RUSSIA

FORGET RUSSIA is scheduled for publication on December 1, 2020.

"Forget Russia" by L. Bordetsky-William, scheduled for publication on December 1, 2020 by Tailwinds Press, tells the story of three generations of Russian-American Jews journeying back and forth, throughout the twentieth century, between America and Russia, searching for some kind of home and, of course, finding something altogether different.

It is a tale of love, murder, revolution, and betrayal. In 1980, Anna, an American college student journeys to the Soviet Union to confront her family's past. As Anna dodges date rapists, KGB agents, and smooth-talking marketeers while navigating an alien culture for the first time, she must come to terms with the aspects of the past that haunt her own life.

With its insight into the everyday rhythms of an almost forgotten way of life behind Brezhnev's Soviet Union, "Forget Russia" is a disquieting multi-generational epic about coming of age, forgotten history, and the loss of innocence in all of its forms.

Advance Praise for "Forget Russia"

"One by one, Anna will lift the tops from the Russian dolls starting from the original tragedy-the murder of her great-grandmother Zlata during a pogrom-to shed light on the destiny of three generations of women ... In this dazzling choral novel, woven together over almost eighty years, the great grand-daughter triumphs in the challenge to reunite her family forever, calming their hearts beyond the centuries," said Maia Brami, author of "All Yours."

About the Author:

L. BORDETSKY-WILLIAMS is also the author of "The Artist as Outsider in the Novels of Toni Morrison and Virginia Woolf" (Greenwood Press, 2000); the memoir, "Letters to Virginia Woolf" (Hamilton Books, 2005); and three poetry chapbooks - "The Eighth Phrase" (Porkbelly Press 2014), "Sky Studies" (Finishing Line Press 2014), and "In the Early Morning Calling" (Finishing Line Press, 2018). She is a Professor of Literature at Ramapo College of New Jersey and lives in New York City.

Website: https://www.forgetrussia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForgetRussia

Twitter: @BordetskyL

Book Trailer (YouTube):

