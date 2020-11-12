L. Ann Marie Releases New Book In Her Champion Rising Biker Series, CONFORM

L. Ann Marie is a writer of Erotica, New technology, MFM, Biker, Paranormal, Native, Military, Action-Adventure...Everything really.

L. Ann Marie has announced the release of the third book in her Champion Rising Biker Series, Conform. Book one, Allegory was released in July 2020 and book two, Endue was released in August 2020.

Conform: Adapt, Follow, Imitate

Continuation from Champion Rising Book 2, Endue:

Book 9, the next installment in the BSC West Series saga... Beacon SAA of Champion Rising, Head of the Security Company, Enforcer and Security Trainer, Medic, Mason and Badass.

From his pov, he's just the stable, steady, reliable Brother everyone overlooks. He's not exciting, funny, crazy or interesting in the least. Faith doesn't see it like that.

BSC SERIES Books. Best read in order.

Master's Rise

Benga's Rise

Ranger's Rise

Jack: Honor

Falcon: Respect

Mag: Loyalty

Allegory

Endue

Conform

Book Information

Conform

Champion Rising, Book 3

By L. Ann Marie

ASIN: B08JQRJ5BT

Published: September 2020

Pages: 307

Genre: Romantic Action Adventure, Biker Series

About the Author:

Almost all of her books connect so the characters appear in a lot of them. It makes life interesting but you don't really say goodbye when the book ends.

