L. Ann Marie Releases New Book In Her Champion Rising Biker Series, CONFORM
L. Ann Marie is a writer of Erotica, New technology, MFM, Biker, Paranormal, Native, Military, Action-Adventure...Everything really.
L. Ann Marie has announced the release of the third book in her Champion Rising Biker Series, Conform. Book one, Allegory was released in July 2020 and book two, Endue was released in August 2020.
Conform: Adapt, Follow, Imitate
Continuation from Champion Rising Book 2, Endue:
Book 9, the next installment in the BSC West Series saga... Beacon SAA of Champion Rising, Head of the Security Company, Enforcer and Security Trainer, Medic, Mason and Badass.
From his pov, he's just the stable, steady, reliable Brother everyone overlooks. He's not exciting, funny, crazy or interesting in the least. Faith doesn't see it like that.
BSC SERIES Books. Best read in order.
Master's Rise
Benga's Rise
Ranger's Rise
Jack: Honor
Falcon: Respect
Mag: Loyalty
Allegory
Endue
Conform
Book Information
Conform
Champion Rising, Book 3
By L. Ann Marie
ASIN: B08JQRJ5BT
Published: September 2020
Pages: 307
Genre: Romantic Action Adventure, Biker Series
About the Author:
Almost all of her books connect so the characters appear in a lot of them. It makes life interesting but you don't really say goodbye when the book ends.