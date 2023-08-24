Kelsi Cripe Releases New Fantasy Romance Book THE AUREATE AFFAIRS

Reverie Book Co. LLC has released The Aureate Affairs, an enthralling fantasy romance novel penned by the talented author Kelsi Cripe. Immerse yourself in a world of enchantment, where a young peasant's life takes an unexpected turn as she navigates the glittering world of high society, secrets, and forbidden magic.

Mina, once a 19-year-old peasant, enslaved and orphaned, finds herself in a dazzling game of competition for the crown prince's affection within the esteemed kingdom city of Vérmethia. Unlikely as it may seem, Mina's destiny intertwines with that of 39 expertly groomed debutantes. Faced with conformity or destitution, Mina must tread carefully, concealing a dangerous secret that could jeopardize her future.

The Aureate Affairs weaves a tapestry of fantasy, fairy tales, and Regency era elegance, providing readers with a vivid and captivating narrative. The book captures the essence of dreams coming true against all odds, all while hiding the truth beneath the veneer of perfection. As the pages turn, the story reveals that not everything is as picturesque as it appears on the surface.

Author Kelsi Cripe, a passionate and dedicated writer, pours her creative energy into this spellbinding tale. With a personal love for France and Parisian aesthetics, Kelsi infuses the story with a touch of her own heart and soul. Readers can expect a blend of romance, mystery, and magic as they journey through the captivating pages of The Aureate Affairs.

Kelsi Cripe shares her writing sanctuary with her husband and their two furry companions, Crash and Prim. A dreamer since childhood, Kelsi has turned her love for storytelling into a fulfilling career. Currently working on multiple projects, including a new book series, Kelsi's writing continues to captivate and transport readers to new worlds.

The Aureate Affairs is now available for purchase on Amazon and every major book retailer online. Readers can also connect with Kelsi Cripe and Reverie Book Co. on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook.

Discover the enchanting world of The Aureate Affairs and let yourself be swept away by a tale of love, ambition, and hidden power. As the social season commences, embark on a journey that combines the allure of Regency-era society with the magic of fantasy.