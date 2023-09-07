Karen Brough Releases New Children's Book, I Can't Believe They're Gone

I Can't Believe They're Gone is available for purchase on Amazon.

Navigating grief and loss can be a challenging journey, especially for children. In her latest children's book, 'I Can't Believe They're Gone,' author Karen Brough delivers a tender and compassionate exploration of grief, aimed at helping young readers process their emotions and find hope in times of sorrow. Independently published, this touching picture book is set to be released on September 2, 2023.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and 'I Can't Believe They're Gone' skillfully addresses this sensitive topic. Through the eyes of the mouse family, led by Bear, young readers will witness the various stages of grief, the ways it's expressed, and the common feelings that arise. This beautifully written and illustrated storybook provides comfort and guidance, helping children understand that their emotions are valid and that they're not alone in their experiences.

With a deep understanding of the complexities of grief, Brough weaves a narrative that emphasizes that "emotions are neither good nor bad, right nor wrong - they just are." The story gently assures children that it's okay to feel their emotions and offers ways to remember and honor their loved ones.

Endorsed by psychologists, therapists, and healthcare professionals, 'I Can't Believe They're Gone' stands as a reliable resource for families navigating grief. It presents a safe space for young readers to process their emotions and find solace in shared experiences.

Karen Brough, an Australian wife, mother, writer, and former Primary School Teacher, brings her passion for writing and encouraging others to her books. As the author of the 'Be Held by Him' series and "Finding God when life knocks you off your feet," Karen's unique voice resonates with readers, providing them with understanding, inspiration, and hope. She is known for her ability to foster connections between readers and their hearts, through relatable narratives.

In addition to her writing, Karen is a dedicated blogger and can be found at her website. She shares her insights, experiences, and adventures with God, fostering a sense of community and encouragement. With a heart for families and children, Karen's online presence extends to her Facebook page @karenbroughauthor and Instagram @karenbroughkids, where she continues to inspire and uplift.

I Can't Believe They're Gone is available for purchase on Amazon.



