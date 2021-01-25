Judith Keim Releases New Women's Fiction Novel THE DESERT FLOWERS - ROSE

Author Judith Keim has announced the upcoming release of her new women's fiction novel, The Desert Flowers - Rose, scheduled for release by Wild Quail Publishing on January 28, 2021. This is the first book in her Desert Sage Inn Series.

Three talented women brought together by a man's love...

When Rose Macklin is asked to help Alec Thurston, the one man she's ever truly loved, by coming to Palm Desert, California, she doesn't hesitate. He's dying of cancer and needs her help in overseeing the sale of his hotel, The Desert Sage Inn, to another hotel group. With her marketing skill and as the owner of a very successful blog, she's his perfect choice to make the sale a smooth transition while maintaining the reputation of the upscale property. She arrives to find two other women summoned to help Alec. Lily Weaver was once Alec's assistant, and Willow Sanchez was like a daughter to him. They join forces to help him, lovingly accepting his nickname for them-the Desert Flowers, similar to the well-known Charlie's Angels.

When Rose is assigned to work alongside Hank Bowers, an independent consultant to the hotel company's team, she shudders at his reputation as an outgoing guy who always uses sports analogies and is certain they won't get along. But Alec counsels her to give Hank a chance and, later, as they work together as a team, Rose is left to wonder if falling for one another is part of Alec's secret plan even if one of Hank's grown daughters fights the idea.

A series for those who love stories about strong women facing challenges and finding love and happiness along the way.

Book Information:

The Desert Flowers - Rose

The Desert Sage Inn Series, Book 1

By Judith Keim

Publisher: Wild Quail Publishing

Release Date: January 28, 2021

ISBN: 978-0999900901

ASIN: B08Q1NW6LF

Pages: 247

Genre: Romantic Women's Fiction

About the Author:

Judith Keim enjoyed her childhood and young-adult years in Elmira, New York, and now makes her home in Boise, Idaho, with her husband and their two dachshunds, Winston and Wally, and other members of her family.

While growing up, she was drawn to the idea of writing stories from a young age. Books were always present, being read, ready to go back to the library, or about to be discovered. All in her family shared information from the books in general conversation, giving them a wealth of knowledge and vivid imaginations.

A hybrid author who both has a publisher and self-publishes, Ms. Keim writes heart-warming novels about women who face unexpected challenges, meet them with strength, and find love and happiness along the way. Her best-selling books are based, in part, on many of the places she's lived or visited and on the interesting people she's met, creating believable characters and realistic settings her many loyal readers love. Ms. Keim loves to hear from her readers and appreciates their enthusiasm for her stories.