Juanita Tischendorf Releases New Murder Mystery

Author, Juanita Tischendorf announces the release of her new murder mystery, All The Missing Pieces (Secrets, Lies & Alibis). Released by J. Tischendorf Services May 6, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Katrina Engelman-Fischer was murdered, or did she just disappear. The Engelman's, a rich and powerful family resided in a mansion in Upstate New York. Once married to Philip Fischer, Katrina found herself in a small town in Tennessee without the wealth of her birthright. After the death of their parents, Kirtland, the brother of Katrina, took over the powerful position in the Engelman household and became heir to the mansion on the hill and the head of the Engelman businesses. As the Fischer grandparents could not afford to provide for them, it would be Kirtland Engelman who would be contacted to take in the Fischer children after Katrina's disappearance and the death of her husband Philip.

From a cradle of love into a cold, unfeeling environment, Tyler, and Alyssa where transported to live with their Aunt and Uncle Engelman, whom they had never met.

In this household lives the son of the Engelmans; a spoiled monster by the name of Barstow whose one purpose in life is to make the life of his cousins miserable. Barstow does everything in his power to discredit his cousins and manages to make them feel inferior to him.

But as the saying goes, "People in glass houses..." There are many skeletons that will come out of the closet and murders that will need to be solved.

Barstow and Tyler continue their dispute well beyond their teenage years leading many to wonder if Tyler is behind Barstow's disappearance, but when all is said and done, surprisingly the Aunt and Uncle stand behind their niece and nephew as they fight for their life and reputation.

This suspenseful mystery will have you on the edge of your seat as you become privy to all the shameful offenses happening in this family.

All The Missing Pieces (Secrets, Lies & Alibis) is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

All The Missing Pieces (Secrets, Lies & Alibis)

By Juanita Tischendorf

Publisher: J. Tischendorf Services

Published: May 2019

ISBN: 978-1097177257

ASIN: B07RDLYGTL

Pages: 524

Genre: Murder Mystery

About the Author:

Juanita Tischendorf (J. B. Tischendorf) was born in Philadelphia, spent her adolescence in New Jersey and graduated from Fulton High School in upstate New York. She lives with her husband in the suburb of Irondequoit in Rochester New York. Juanita has written several works of nonfiction books that include "Who Says I'm Small"(Reprinted as "Over My Head"), "The Madman, The Marathoner", "Til Death Do Us Part?" (Reprinted as "Don't Look Back"), "An UnFair Advantage (A Murder In Oklahoma)" and "The Selfie, (Adolescent/Teen Girl Self Development)". She released her first fiction book "Body of Evidence" in 2016, followed by "Playground In My Mind" in 2017 and "Love Will Find A Way" in 2018. Juanita completed a writing course at the University of Washington, have taken James Paterson masterclasses and one with Martin Scorsese. Juanita is a member of the Writers Guild of America.

Her achievements and awards include a career profile by Rochester's "About Time Magazine, and a taped interview by the Syracuse NY cable TV for "Successful Women in Upstate New York'' segment. She appeared on the WOKR-TV program entitled "Shades of Gray", received the 2003 Editor's choice award for outstanding achievement in poetry and is listed in the 1991 edition of "2000 Notable American Women".

