Jewel Daniels Delivers Blueprint To Thrive In A Post Global Pandemic World In New Book

Most people currently face the pressing concern of how to move the needle from crisis to success during a global pandemic. The answer. You write "Three Sides of Every Crisis: Strategies to Sustain Business, Manage Your Career and Take Care of You" by Jewel Daniels that offers a roadmap on how to pivot during an international economic tsunami. Then, you do just that.

From the US to Jamaica, and many places in between, Author Jewel Daniels has gone from success to success. Her timely and valuable book hit Amazon's bestseller's list in less than two months finding space amongst the ranking of best practices to manage in the midst of tough economic conditions.

There's no getting around the fact that this global pandemic has disrupted most industries and many businesses," said Jewel Daniels about her new book. "Three Sides of Every Crisis" will help readers understand how to maneuver through rough days and take control of an unforeseen future. This could be the most valuable book many read this year. Its contents are relevant, direct, and actionable."

Jewel is a passionate and engaging leadership expert, author, and speaker who has built a business with a global client list. Getting her start in her beloved hometown of Brooklyn, Jewel has proven herself an avatar of the expat entrepreneur, with her travel-work adventures taking her from the US, to Asia where she studied international relations in South Korea, and now Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Caribbean island is her home of seven years where she has expanded her leadership development company and took to penning "Three Sides of Every Crisis", her fourth book ripe with strategies for entrepreneurs and business professionals.

The book challenges readers to adjust their perspective and push past obstacles to find opportunities which the author said often goes undiscovered until the pressures of a crisis cause an eruption of hidden talent and creativity to rise to the surface. Employees who are facing an uncertain future due to job separation will find solutions that liberate them from employer's decisions or business forecasts.

"Three Sides of Every Crisis" takes a deep dive into proven methods and key strategies for businesses to reposition and succeed in what Jewel calls the next "new normal." She lifts her practical knowledge and marries it with incredibly researched and documented experiences of industry titans and growing organizations that create a blueprint for best practices to survive and thrive.

The client feedback for Jewel's book has been extremely passionate.

Richard Kerr, software developer, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, recently said, "There are persons who are today managers and supervisors who had no idea this could happen to them. Thanks to Daniels Communications we have harnessed the power of critical thinking and effective communication to solve the challenges posed in this new normal. We were led and now we lead."

The company has become the example of how to pivot by building an on-line platform of Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certified webinars called Kick the Crisis that reflect the principles in her book.

"These are incredibly challenging times where people need tangible resources and answers from experts," Jewel said. "This approach provides just that plus credit backed by the world's leading HR organization."

Jewel is also the CEO of Daniels Communications which delivers acclaimed, diverse services aimed at helping organizations perform better, while developing the leadership skills of their team.

To learn more about Jewel, visit https://jeweldaniels.net.

For the Kick the Crisis webinar series information, visit: https://dcleadershiptraining.iteneri.com/event/three_sides_of_every_crisis_webinar_series/show

