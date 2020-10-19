Jazz Pianist Elio Villafranca Releases New Children's Book: Who Ate The Pie?

WHO ATE THE PIE? offers children an interactive way to learn to recognize animals.

Two-time Grammy Nominated pianist and composer Elio Villafranca has expanded his creative universe to bccome an author with the release of his first Children's Book WHO ATE THE PIE?

WHO ATE THE PIE? offers children an interactive way to learn to recognize animals by the geometrical shapes of their footprints and by the sound each animal makes. Who Ate the Pie? is a fun, engaging, educational, and beautifully illustrated book, where young children and their parents are invited to join an important mission: find a lost pie for Mr. Goose. ﻿

This first children's book by Cuban jazz pianist, Elio Villafranca, is bound to capture the heart of readers of all ages.

On October 23rd Elio will be performing with his quartet at The Lincoln Center for the Performing Art's campus. He will be doing a book signing there.

The concert starts at 7pm and will include a selection of his original compositions plus a world premiere performance of the piece he wrote for the Jazz Coalition Commission.

