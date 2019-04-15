Jared Diamond's New Book UPHEAVAL Pinpoints Crisis

Noted polymath Jared Diamond, the author of landmark bestsellers Guns, Germs, and Steel and Collapse, is coming to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series on Thursday, May 9. He will discuss UPHEAVAL: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis, a brilliant new theory of how and why some nations recover from trauma and others don't.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region.

If anyone can connect psychology to history, geography, and economics, it's Jared Diamond, said Biello. The completion of his remarkable trilogy is sure to foster deeper cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural insights that I will be excited to explore with Jared onstage.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In his landmark international bestsellers Guns, Germs and Steel and Collapse, Jared Diamond transformed our understanding of what makes civilizations rise and fall. Now, in the third book in this monumental trilogy, he reveals how successful nations recover from crisis.

Diamond shows us how seven countries have survived defining upheavals in the recent past from the forced opening up of Japan and the Soviet invasion of Finland to the Pinochet regime in Chile through selective change, a process of painful self-appraisal and adaptation more commonly associated with personal trauma. Looking ahead to the future, he investigates whether the United States, and the world, are squandering their natural advantages and are on a devastating path towards catastrophe. Is this fate inevitable? Or can we still learn from the lessons of the past?

Exhibiting the awe-inspiring grasp of history, geography, economics, and anthropology that marks all Diamond's work, UPHEAVAL reveals how both nations and individuals can become more resilient. The result is a book epic in scope, but also deeply personal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Diamond is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Guns, Germs, and Steel, which was named one of Time's best non-fiction books of all time, the number one international bestseller Collapse, and most recently The World Until Yesterday. A professor of geography at UCLA, Diamond's work has been influential in the fields of anthropology, biology, ornithology, ecology, and history, among others.

TICKETS

Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Jared Diamond with UPHEAVAL on Thursday, May 9, at 7 pm are $13.75. Vouchers for the featured book, UPHEAVAL ($35 hardcover), can be purchased in advance and redeemed on the event night for signed copy/ies. Seating for this event is reserved. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





