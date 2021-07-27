Jamie Schulz Releases New Contemporary Western Romance BROKEN COWBOY

Author Jamie Schulz has announced the release of her new contemporary western romance, Broken Cowboy. This is the first book in her Montana Men Series.

Two lives cross in a fateful roadside encounter. When ranch life turns deadly, will their unexpected love survive?

Addie Malory is struggling to improve the rundown farm she bought. And though she knows she can't do it alone, she won't tolerate men who think they can just take advantage of a pretty woman. Worried all her hard work will amount to nothing, both her hopes and her heart lift when she hires a hunky capable ranch hand.

Cade Brody's past has left him broken. Drifting between rodeos after a shocking betrayal, he's grateful to the pretty farm girl and her offer of a job. But after thugs vandalize the property and harass his gorgeous new boss, he puts aside his wounded heart as his protective instincts ignite.

With Addie's dream in danger under a barrage of financially damaging attacks, she wrestles with the risk of her red-hot feelings for her rugged employee. And when his own past returns to haunt him, Cade may have to choose between protecting the woman he loves and the healing reconciliation he's wanted for years.

Will Addie and Cade fend off disaster and give in to their desires?

Broken Cowboy is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



About the Author:



Jamie Schulz lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with her family, her husband, and their fur babies. Writing has always been a big part of her life, and she hopes to one day reach the bestsellers lists.

Cowboys, ice cream, and reading almost any kind of romance are among her (not so) secret loves. To her, every one of her stories, no matter how dark, must have a happy ending, and she strives to make them impossible to put down until you get there.

She balances her free time between reading her favorite romance authors--in genres ranging from erotica and dark romance to sweet historicals and contemporary romance--and spending time with her family.