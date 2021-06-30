Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jack Cashman Releases New Historical Novel AMERICAN VALOR

pixeltracker

Jack Cashman's fourth novel tells a story of an American families commitment to the ideals that have made their country the envy of the world.

Jun. 30, 2021  

Jack Cashman Releases New Historical Novel AMERICAN VALOR

From the critically acclaimed author of An Irish Immigrant Story, One Man's Mission and Three Steps to the Making of an Assassin, comes a new story of commitment, dedication, strength and perseverance.

The United States came out of World War II the most respected and admired country in the world.

That status was earned by the courage, commitment, and integrity of American families. American Valor is the story of one such family.

American Valor is on sale now at fine independent bookstores everywhere and online retailers.

About the Author:

One of America's promising new authors Jack Cashman's fourth novel tells a story of an American families commitment to the ideals that have made their country the envy of the world.

Jack lives in Hampden Maine with his wife Betty near their sons Derek and Danny; their daughters-in-law Michele and Karen and their granddaughters, Katie, Sarah, Jackie, Carolyn and Brianna.


Related Articles View More Books Stories

NOS Dance

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel