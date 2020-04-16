Insight Editions Presents DESTINY: THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK By Victoria Rosenthal

Explore recipes collected from Guardians across the solar system in DESTINY: THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK (Insight Editions; August 4, 2020).

Based on Bungie's acclaimed video game series Destiny, this official cookbook is filled with recipes inspired by the Guardians and locations seen throughout the game's expansive universe.

Eva Levante has traveled around the world after the events of the Red War, gathering a variety of recipes after crossing paths with many Guardians along the way and learning from their adventures. Craft mouthwatering food from her diverse list of recipes inspired by the game's unique world, plus step-by-step instructions and full-color photos, help guide and inspire fans to go on their own culinary adventure through the solar system.

Perfect for all Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks, Destiny: The Official Cookbook is packed with amazing recipes and stories that celebrate Destiny's vast multiplayer universe.





