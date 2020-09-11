Henry Hoffman Releases New Crime Mystery TWO FOR THE ROAD

Two for the Road is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Author Henry Hoffman has announced the release of his new crime mystery, Two for the Road, released by Melange Books on September 1, 2020.

Private investigator Adam Fraley and his colleague, Tamra Fugit, the woman to whom he is engaged, travel vastly different paths, as they take on two seemingly unrelated missing person cases. The trails take them through idyllic lands darkened by underworld intrigue, twisted relationships, carnal temptation, physical danger, and personal tragedy. Such are the legal ramifications they confront during their crossing of both state and international boundaries, that the FBI is eventually drawn into the matter. From the very beginning, little did the investigators realize that the two roads they were travelling eventually would come crashing together in a manner entirely unexpected, testing not only their professional skills and resolve, but their personal faith in each other.

Two for the Road is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Henry Hoffman is a former newspaper editor and public library manager. He is the author of the Adam Fraley Mystery Series and is the recipient of the Florida Publishers Association's Gold Medal Award for Florida Fiction.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You