Halfway to Halloween: Vegas Vampire Ball 2019
Vampire Impresario Father Sebastiaan proudly presents the Endless Night: Vegas Vampire Ball Weekend "Vampirecon 2019." This event will take place on April 19 and 20, 2019 with a full 48 hour takeover of the amazing haunted Artisan Boutique Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Endless Night is the world's largest vampire culture event which is described as "A Venetian Masquerade Ball meets a Vampire Court, with the Energy of a Rock Concert and the elegance of a Burlesque Cabaret." EN events take place annually in Los Angeles, Tampa, Germany, Salem, Paris, New York, Dallas and the main event in New Orleans on Halloween weekend.
The theme for this year will be Vintage Vampyre.
Friday, April 19 will feature the Vampire Salon Noir, a night of sensuality, couture and ceremony from 9 pm to 1 am, followed by a dark after-hours party. Patrons should wear all black. In the afternoon will be a pool party (2 to5 pm) and Dark Bazaar of vendors selling unique wears.
Saturday, April 20 will feature the Vintage Vegas Vampire Ball from 9 pm to 2 am with featured performers Magician Dan Sperry, burlesque superstar Masuimi Max and ballerina violinist Anna La Strange in the Cirque at midnight. In the afternoon from (1 pm to 4 pm) will be the Vintage Vampire Pool party with the vintage bathing suit contest and the "Vampire oddities" market the Dark Bazaar.
The first Endless Night Vegas in 2018 was an outstanding success and in 2019 we sold out the hotel. All the information, performers and tickets can be found at www.endlessnight.com/vegas or on Instagram @endlessnightvb.
