HCA Healthcare/HealthONEs Swedish Medical Center Offers Free Trigeminal Neuralgia Seminar

Are you living with chronic facial pain? Have you been diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia? This condition affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain. If you have trigeminal neuralgia, even mild stimulation of your face - such as shaving, brushing your teeth, putting on makeup or even smiling - may trigger a jolt of excruciating pain.Swedish Medical Center has a non-surgical treatment for trigeminal neuralgia that may change your life. Learn more about stereotactic radiosurgery from experts including neurosurgeon, Benjamin Rubin, MD and radiation oncologist, D. Marshall Davis, MD.Refreshments will be served at this free event. Registration is required.Register today at SwedishHospital.com/Classes or call 866-779-3347.This event will be held at Swedish Medical Center Gamma Knife Center, located at 501 East Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113.About SwedishSwedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region's referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state's first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region's neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.