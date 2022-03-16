HARRY POTTER: FEASTS & FESTIVITIES to be Published Next Week

Plan the perfect Harry Potter-themed party with this official entertaining guide, featuring a treasury of crafts, projects, party foods, and activities to help you throw enchanting celebrations inspired by the films.

Every event is magical when it's inspired by the imaginative Harry Potter films! Bursting with gorgeous photography and sprinkled with fascinating behind-the-scenes film facts, Harry Potter: Feasts & Festivities offers step-by-step instructions on how to celebrate, create, craft, and cater five unique Harry Potter-inspired events.

Packed with fun and unique crafts, recipes, and activities, this book includes complete blueprints for five complete parties:

Hogwarts House Cup Birthday Bash

A Magical Creatures Halloween Party

Back to Hogwarts Movie Marathon

The Yule Ball Holiday Celebration

A Wizarding Wedding Reception

Each party includes a complete planning strategy, plus ideas, photos, and instructions for decorating your space, catering your buffet table, sending out invitations, creating favors, planning activities, and more.

Crafts, games, and menus include:

A DIY Sorting Hat

Deathly Hallows Wreath

Hogwarts House Pizzas

Quidditch Bean Bag Toss

Each project or recipe is easy to make using common household items and ingredients, and many include free downloadable templates based on the original graphic art from the films.

Whether you're planning a casual small gathering or a large-scale formal event, this book includes everything you need to make your next party an event family and friends will not want to miss.

INCLUDES 5 COMPLETE PARTIES: Full instructions for invitations, decor, activities, party food, and more to create magical parties and events!

EXCLUSIVE PATTERNS AND PROJECTS: Downloadable templates for official designs based on the original graphics from the films, including a Hogwarts Letter Invitation and Daily Prophet-Wrapped DIY Wizarding Crackers.

FESTIVE FOOD: Recipes for buffet offerings from appetizers to main dishes to drinks and desserts, including Hogwarts House Pizzas, Triwizard Cakes, Defeating the Basilisk Sausage Roll, and a gorgeous Patronus Charm Pull Cake-perfect for weddings!

INSPIRING IMAGES: Gorgeous full-color photography of food, projects, and tablescapes help ensure success!

On Sale March 22, 2022