Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Asiah Million Releases New Book 

Dreams, Love, and Music: Lifestyle Revised is now available for purchase on Amazon.

In Dreams, Love, and Music: Lifestyle Revised, a memoir written by Asiah Million, she shares her deepest struggles as a child which shaped her into the fearless, strong and independent woman she is today. In this book, she references music, such as hip hop and gospel, that fits different parts of her life to help set the tone of her story. She also shares open and honest conversations about sex and relationships.

Using her voice she hopes to bring music into everyone's lives that spark emotion. She strives to have her message be heard and felt to everyone it reaches. Dreams, Love, and Music: Lifestyle Revised is now available for purchase on Amazon (digital download, soft & hardcover). Click here to purchase on Amazon. Click here to purchase at Barnes and Noble.

The Grammy-nominated songwriter has put her sensational life experiences on paper for the world to read. In an interview, Asiah tells about her new book, "My new book is about surrendering to elevation, revising your lifestyle, and giving yourself permission to be great. I touch on how women feel objectified, and how people use other people for sex." Asiah points out a fascinating insight that people often get in the way of their own dreams, but it takes creating the time to make them come true. Even though quarantine has changed the dynamic of the social norm in 2020, Million has not let it slow her down. She completed the book in quarantine and even found a new love for cooking her own food.



Along with the book, Million is releasing an album of songs that correlate to the chapter titles, including Herstory and Black Lace. Asiah's song "Herstory" is a chapter in the book, and she considers it, more importantly, the story of a woman. The story of a woman, suppressing her soul, being told to keep quiet and never given a voice. One of Asiah's favorite chapters is Black Lace. Black Lace is a chapter of sexual exploration and the literal uses of black lace to make a woman feel sexy in her own skin. Asiah says it is about distracting the eyes from the body to feel the vibrations, "Black lace gives you permission to indulge in sexual festivities freely." Like her music, Asiah's core of this book is love, "I love relationships, and I like to write about the feelings that love and relationships bring forth." The reader can sit down and feel as though they are having a conversation with Asiah about her journey of self-discovery and feel her sense of inspiration. Like Asiah, we could all benefit from becoming more intimate with ourselves, as she describes in her new book.

From the woman who wrote Dreams, Love, and Music: Dream Your Life, Then Live Your Dreams, Asiah Million is back again with a new book Dreams, Love and Music: Lifestyle Revised. Born the fifth of seven siblings, Asiah Million grew up in Laurelton, Queens, New York. At her core, Asiah's family has greatly influenced her life, from admiring her mother's strength as a young girl to experiencing motherhood of her own with her children Taiwan and Oceann. Asiah first discovered her love of music at two years old from watching her older siblings at their church choir rehearsals. Asiah started her career in 1995 when she signed with Mecca Don/ Elektra Entertainment Group, where she would eventually perform on Soul Train and Show Time at the Apollo. She has notably worked and collaborated with Sean Diddy Combs with arrangement, recording, and vocals, Teddy Riley doing vocals and with Cory Rooney. She is also credited as background vocals in the B2K song "Uh- Huh" and Royce da 5'9 "You Can't Touch Me," and wrote and arranged the Adina Howard song "I Forgive You."

Asiah was also a collaborator on the famous Mary J. Blige song "Family Affair'' released in 2001. Asiah Million was inspired to start her own company she named The Pen Station, which is designated to "empower, enlighten, and entertain through artist development." Asiah keeps her schedule busy working in the studio for her music, writing her books, vocal coaching, and performing. Still, she has dedicated her life to enlightening, empowering, entertaining, and encouraging those who read her story to finding their own purpose. Along with her book, Asiah is releasing an album to go along with the chapter titles so the audience can be taken to another plane of experiencing her wondrous vision.

