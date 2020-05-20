George Encizo Releases New Mystery Novel MURDER KNOWS NO BOUNDARIES

Author George Encizo has announced the release of the third book in his JD Pickens Mystery series, entitled Murder Knows No Boundaries.

Sometimes routine was not always routine as Sheriff JD Pickens, and his deputies learned. What was supposed to be a routine 911 call ended up costing Pickens a deputy and turned out to be a double homicide. One that was outside the realm of humanity. Pickens was forced to divide his team and call for help from two retired homicide detectives. Not since a psychopath went on the warpath with a shotgun had there been such bloodshed in the county leaving scars that would last a long time.

For fans of David Baldacci, Stuart Woods, and Lisa Scottoline. Murder Knows No Boundaries is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:



George Encizo is an award-winning author and has written seven novels. Murder Knows No Boundaries is his latest. Encizo is a retired banker and lives in Tallahassee, Florida. When not writing, he enjoys a cup of coffee on the back porch with his wife surveying their gardens.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-murder-knows-no-boundaries/

Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You