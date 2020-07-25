Gary Becks New Poetry Book 'Fractional Disorder' Released

The most delicately exquisite moments are visible in those poems where the poet charged with emotions reveals lyrical intensity. No doubt, the wealth of imagination and deeply inspired poetic fancy in these poems are quite remarkable.

Redemption Value is a 127 page poetry book in paperback with a price of $15.00 ISBN 9390202426 published by Cyberwit Publishing. For information or to request a review copy, Contact: Cyberwit@gmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/dp/9390202426/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 26 poetry collections, 10 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 1 collection of one-act plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve and Ignition Point). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value and Factional Disorder (Cyberwit Publishing). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor, Crumbling Ramparts and Raise High the Walls (Gnome on Pig Productions) and Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). Wavelength (Cyberwit Publishing). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays will be published by Cyberwit Publishing. The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com www.facebook.com/AuthorGaryBeck

