Gary Becks Book 'The Big Match And Other One-act Plays' Released

The Big Match and other one act plays gives a brief glimpse of the magic of theatre, ideally meant to present a slice of life, whether comedy or tragedy. This collection has different subjects, different styles, some of them funny, some that might be disturbing. Anyone who loves theatre will find pleasure here. I was fortunate to direct some of these plays with fine actors, so any faults in the productions were the director's. As in all my plays that I directed, the playwright let the director run the show, following an adage: However it reads on the page, it has to work on the stage.

This collection offers a diversity from comic social realism to issues of our times with tragic overtones. Different forms and subject matter will appeal to theater lovers and college educated readers of all ages, who will find entertainment, amusement and serious responses to some of the problems of our times presented dramatically,

The Big Match And Other One-Act Plays is a 248 page book in paperback at $10.99, ISBN 9781789422856 and the kindle version is $2.99. Published by Wordcatcher Publishing. Now available through all major retailers.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZBBYYK4/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books 0include 23 poetry collections, 7 novels, 3 short story collections and 1 collection of essays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order and Contusions (Winter Goose Publishing, forthcoming is Desperate Seeker); Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force, Transitions and Mortal Coil (Wordcatcher Publishing, forthcoming is Temporal Dreams) Earth Links (Cyberwit Publishing: forthcoming Too Harsh For Pastels). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor and Crumbling Ramparts (Gnome on Pigs Productions, forthcoming is the third in the series, Raise High the Walls); Acts of Defiance and Flare Up (Wordcatcher Publishing: forthcoming is its sequel, Still Defiant). Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com





