Gary Beck Releases New Novel OBSESS

Joe Slade grew up on a hardscrabble farm in poverty and ignorance. He was expected to leave school and make moonshine for the Slades. He became a skillful Lacrosse player and got a scholarship to Duke University. He worked at a resort hotel and made friends there with a man who was the leader in exile of the Catalan party for independence from Spain. Joe learned Spanish and Catalan and visited Barcelona where he found his first real home and loving family. While working as an investor and becoming rich, he met and fell in love with a Catalan girl. They were in Paris and she was killed in a terrorist attack that he barely survived while trying to save her. Devastated by the loss of the love of his life Joe started to obsess about revenge on the terrorists

Obsess is a 385 page novel in paperback priced at $20.00, ISBN: 9390601258 published by Cyberwit Publishing. For info or to request a review copy, contact: cyberwit@gmail.com

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 32 poetry collections, 14 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 3 books of plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming: Learning Curve). Earth Links, Too Harsh For Pastels, Severance, Redemption Value, Fractional Disorder, Disruptions and Ignition Point (Cyberwit Publishing Forthcoming: Resonance). His novels include Extreme Change (Winter Goose Publishing). State of Rage, Wavelength, Protective Agency and Obsess (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Still Obsessed). His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing). Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Essays of Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing). Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume 1 and Plays of Aristophanes translated, then directed by Gary Beck (Cyberwit Publishing. Forthcoming: Collected Plays of Gary Beck Volume II). Gary lives in New York City.