FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
FlipTix, the only ticketing platform allowing ticket holders to "Flip" tickets throughout the course of an event, will join Off The Rails Country Music Festival in Frisco, Texas, May 4-5, as the official ticket flipping option for festival-goers throughout the weekend.
At Off The Rails, paid ticket holders who leave the show early will be rewarded with an Amazon gift card for dropping off their seat-locator stubs with a FlipTix brand ambassador located by the exits. Once a ticket stub is received, FlipTix will activate a unique barcode that can be claimed by a buyer through the FlipTix app. Buyers get a digital ticket delivered to their phone, which can be used at the gate for admission. Everything can be done remotely, with no need for buyers to ever stop by the box office or FlipTix tents.
FlipTix has proven to be a trusted partner to both live events and ticket sellers and buyers, guaranteeing secure ticket transactions and valid tickets for re-admission. Operating from the start of the event to the final chord, note, or buzzer, FlipTix eliminates the digital ticket scam, the no-show, the over-priced scalper and other problems. The app is built to perform at any live event including festivals, concerts or sporting events, providing key metrics to help measure success.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring an innovative ticketing technology like FlipTix to Off The Rails," said Lisa Morgan, Off The Rails VP. "They will keep the festival full, keep current and prospective guests happy through the fan-friendly app and provide us post-event info on where we delivered and where we could improve."
The two-day Off The Rails Festival will return to Toyota Stadium, home of Dallas FC, just a 30 minute drive from Dallas. The star-studded lineup of musicians will be headlined by Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.
"Off The Rails has an incredible lineup," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "If someone is too late getting a ticket, just download the app and they'll see tickets become available once the festival begins. FlipTix is easy to use and tickets are always valid."
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
FlipTix Selected as Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 'Off The Rails' Country Music Festival
ISM-Houston Golf Tournament
FlipTix Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents
Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6
FlipTix Partners with KAABOO as Ticket Resale Partner for Inaugural Event in Texas
At Off The Rails, paid ticket holders who leave the show early will be rewarded with an Amazon gift card for dropping off their seat-locator stubs with a FlipTix brand ambassador located by the exits. Once a ticket stub is received, FlipTix will activate a unique barcode that can be claimed by a buyer through the FlipTix app. Buyers get a digital ticket delivered to their phone, which can be used at the gate for admission. Everything can be done remotely, with no need for buyers to ever stop by the box office or FlipTix tents.
FlipTix has proven to be a trusted partner to both live events and ticket sellers and buyers, guaranteeing secure ticket transactions and valid tickets for re-admission. Operating from the start of the event to the final chord, note, or buzzer, FlipTix eliminates the digital ticket scam, the no-show, the over-priced scalper and other problems. The app is built to perform at any live event including festivals, concerts or sporting events, providing key metrics to help measure success.
"We're thrilled to be able to bring an innovative ticketing technology like FlipTix to Off The Rails," said Lisa Morgan, Off The Rails VP. "They will keep the festival full, keep current and prospective guests happy through the fan-friendly app and provide us post-event info on where we delivered and where we could improve."
The two-day Off The Rails Festival will return to Toyota Stadium, home of Dallas FC, just a 30 minute drive from Dallas. The star-studded lineup of musicians will be headlined by Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt.
"Off The Rails has an incredible lineup," said FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "If someone is too late getting a ticket, just download the app and they'll see tickets become available once the festival begins. FlipTix is easy to use and tickets are always valid."
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.