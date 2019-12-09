'Equipped' Devotional Book Offers Hope And Help

Author Ruth L. Snyder has announced the promotion of her book, Equipped: Ephesians 6 Devotionals to Empower and Make You Victorious in Everyday Struggles.

Cancer. Addiction. Suicide. Family issues. War. Abuse. Is spiritual warfare real? Are we aware of how we are being attacked? Equipped takes a detailed look at God, at our enemy, and at our response.

Everyday struggles happen, but we can be victorious. God is the only one who is big enough, wise enough, to have the solutions. We need to choose to be strong in HIM. He will give us the victory, if we trust him and not ourselves.

In Africa, people believe in spirit beings. Witch doctors cast spells. People dance barefoot over red-hot coals without being burned. Spiritual warfare is obvious.

In other cultures, the spiritual battle is not so evident. Still, it is very real. Homes are divided by discord and divorce. Parents are overly busy. Children are lured into drugs and sex-trafficking. Churches are complacent and powerless. Is there hope?

Jesus said, "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full" (John 10:10 NIV). What's stopping you from living life to the full? Read Equipped. Become aware. Put on your spiritual armour as described in Ephesians six. Stand firm. Pray.



Book Details:

Equipped: Ephesians 6 Devotionals to Empower and Make You Victorious in Everyday Struggles is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Equipped

Ephesians 6 Devotionals to Empower and Make You Victorious in Everyday Struggles

By Ruth L. Snyder

Publisher: Creativity Publishing

Published: October 2018

ISBN: 978-0995229075

ASIN: B07JNKMD1J

Pages: 157

Genre: Religious: Christian Spiritual Warfare



About the Author:



Ruth L. Snyder was privileged to spend the first 10 years of her life in southern Africa where her parents served as missionaries. From there her family moved to Canada. Ruth is grateful for the biblical grounding she received at Prairie Bible College. She now resides in northeastern Alberta. Ruth enjoys writing articles, devotionals, short stories, and Christian fiction. Her work has been published independently, as well as in several anthologies, including Chicken Soup for the Soul. She has been endorsed by Murray Pura and Jeff Goins. Ruth is a book and creativity coach, helping others write, publish, and profit from their books.

Ruth's children have taught her many things about living with special needs. She is a strong advocate and spent several years serving on the local public school board.

Ruth loves teaching Music for Young Children. She is fascinated by children's imaginations and enjoys helping young children learn the basics of music through play.



Contact:

In her spare time, Ruth enjoys reading, crafts, volunteering in her local community, photography, and travel. Several years ago, Ruth and her family traveled through 28 States in 30 days!



Website: https://ruthlsnyder.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwjdr

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorRuthL.Snyder/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/religion-christianity-equipped-ephesians-6-devotionals-to-empower-and-make-you-victorious-in-everyday-struggles/





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Purchase Links: