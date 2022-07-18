Entrepreneur and Author Mags Lybolt Re-Launches Motivational Book YOU GOT THIS

Entrepreneur and author Mags Lybolt is re-launching her motivational book, "You Got This" in order to inspire readers to change their personal programming.

The book, which is made up of 44 blessings, contains two parts in each section: the first part says who you are and blesses you with good things while the second part is meant for you to speak the good things into existence as if they're already happening.

"Reading and thinking good thoughts right before bed allows your mind to think good thoughts all night long," says Lybolt, who emigrated from Europe at the age of five and received her business degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and her MBA at Purdue University.

"You Got This" was born from Lybolt's passion for helping people become successful in all aspects of life, be the best versions of themselves, achieve their dreams and receive direction, love, motivation, inspiration and meaning.

"It will only take you a minute to read a section morning and night," Lybolt says. "Research shows that it takes 40 days on average to retrain any part of your body and that includes your thoughts, brain and behavior," she says. "It takes at least 21 days to break a habit and 90 days to make it a permanent lifestyle change. Following 'You Got This' will train your brain to be on your side-to lift you up and not talk down to you."

Lybolt adds, "I wrote 'You Got This' to inspire people to not only be the best they can be but also to motivate them on a daily basis. Too many times, especially in today's day and age, others tend to put us down. I want to do the opposite for people. I want them to hear the truth about themselves and push them to continue on a path to greatness."

"You Got This" is available in ebook, paperback and audio form on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B5NP9VDV