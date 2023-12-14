Discover the Lives of Immigrant Women in Canada in New Book BEAUTY OF A NEW LAND

A captivating new book by Michiko Sakamoto-Senge.

Dec. 14, 2023

Author Michiko Sakamoto-Senge invites readers on a captivating journey through the pages of her new book, "Beauty of a New Land: The Lives and Legacies of Five Immigrant Women in Canada" (ISBN: 978-0228896807). This compelling work explores the remarkable stories of Lina de Guevara, Hanny Pannekoek, Hemi Gunasinghe, Comfort Ero, and the author herself - five extraordinary elder immigrant women who forged meaningful lives for themselves while contributing to a just society for others.

In "Beauty of a New Land," Sakamoto-Senge delves into the personal narratives of these women, shedding light on the complex cultural dynamics that exist within immigrant families who become Canadians. The book celebrates their contributions to Canadian society and, in response, what Canada has offered them.

In text and photographs, Sakamoto-Senge weaves together the stories of Lina de Guevara, the founder of Victoria's Puente Theatre, known for bringing plays from around the world to the Canadian stage, and Hemi Gunasinghe, who teaches English as a Second Language at Camosun College and the University of Victoria and translates literary works in English and Sinhala.

"Beauty of a New Land" also captures the lives of Hanny Pannekoek, whose diverse career includes social work, counseling, teaching, and active involvement in the Vancouver Island Human Rights Coalition, and Comfort Ero, writer and folk-storyteller who combats prejudice and elevates the stories of African women.

"Beauty of a New Land: The Lives and Legacies of Five Immigrant Women in Canada" is available through Tellwell Publishing, Amazon, Indigo, Book Depository, Booktopia, and Barnes & Noble.



