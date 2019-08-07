David R. Gross Releases New Historical Fiction Novel

Author David R. Gross announces the release of his new historical military fiction novel, Defender of the Texas Frontier. Released in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

It was 1837 when John Coffey (Jack) Hays, only nineteen years old, arrived in Texas. He was too late to join the fight for Texas Independence but joined the ranging company of Deaf Smith and started his long history of defending Texans from raids by Comanche bands and Mexican bandits. By the time, he was twenty-three he was a captain of the Texas Rangers, known throughout Texas as a fearless fighter and a leader whose men would follow him anywhere, under any circumstances. Amongst his lieutenants were Samuel H. Walker, Ben McCulloch and William (Bigfoot) Wallace each of whom became leaders of Texas Ranger companies, and forged their own legends in Texas history.

Hays, more than any other man, symbolized the Texas Rangers during the era of the Texas Republic. During the Mexican War, Colonel Hays' Rangers scouted, defended U.S. supply and communication lines from attacks by Mexican guerrillas, and fought with regular units of the U.S. Army. They earned a significant reputation for bravery and success.

Hays' Rangers were almost always outnumbered in their battles with Comanche and Mexicans, but more than held their own because they had early access to the revolver. Hays made certain every one of the men under his command was a skilled marksman with the revolver and their other weapons. This novel tells the story of Hays' life, loves, and the sense of honor and responsibility that motivated him to embrace hardship and danger.

Defender of the Texas Frontier is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Defender of the Texas Frontier

A Historical Novel

By David R. Gross

Publisher: iUniverse

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1532071560 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1532071904 (ebook)

ASIN: B07QJ4K975

Pages: 231

Genre: Historical Fiction, Military Fiction

About the Author:

Dr. David R. Gross has co-edited three multi-authored textbooks and more than one hundred scientific articles. The first, second, and third editions of his single author text, Animal Models in Cardiovascular Research, can be found in most medical libraries. Since retirement, he has published Man Hunt, a historical novel, Animals Don't Blush, a memoir, Travels with Charlize, a memoir, Succeeding as a Student, a how-to book, and most recently, A Mexican Adventure, a memoir, the sequel to Animals Don't Blush.

