David Nour To Release 11th Book CURVE BENDERS in April

On the heels of his successful podcast of the same name, "CURVE BENDERS," Leadership Advisor and Executive Coach, David Nour will release his 11th book April 27, 2021 and offering leaders at a strategic crossroads insight on how to capitalize on their strategic relationships. Senior leadership and board advisor, educator, executive coach, and bestselling author, David Nour is internationally recognized as the leading expert on the application of strategic relationships in profitable growth, sustained innovation, and lasting change.

"'CURVE BENDERS' focuses on a roadmap of how strategic relationships can dramatically alter our non-linear growth trajectory against the forces that will shape the future of how we'll work, live, play and serve others," said David Nour. "I hope that this book offers some motivation but also will serve as a guide to what you want in life and how you can get it."

Since 2008, Nour has had his eleven books translated into eight languages thus far and include the bestseller "Relationship Economics(r)" (Wiley), "Co-Create" (St. Martin's Press), and now "Curve Benders" (Wiley, 2021).

Nour serves as a trusted advisor and coaches global corporate leaders. He is an adjunct professor at the Goizueta Business School at Emory University and was named to the Global Gurus Top 30 Leadership Professionals and the Thinkers 50 Radar Class of 2021 lists. A Forbes Leadership contributor on the Future of Work, and an Inc. contributor on Relationship Economics, Nour's unique insights have been featured in a variety of prominent publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Fast Company, Huffington Post Business, Entrepreneur and Knowledge@Wharton. He's also the host of the popular "Curve Benders" podcast.

In addition to his advisory roles and executive coaching, Nour delivers an estimated 50 customized keynotes annually for global brands, association conferences, and academic forums on strategic business relationships and organizational value creation. Tailoring content for audiences from boardrooms to ballrooms, delivered in-person or high-res virtually, he shares unique insights and an independent perspective, peppered with interactive moments and real-world takeaways, to inspire people to think and behave differently in the face of continued global disruptions.

Born in Iran, Nour immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager with $100, limited family ties and no fluency in English. He graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor's degree in business management and went on to earn an Executive MBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. He resides in Atlanta, GA, with his family.

For more information, please visit http://www.nourgroup.com/.