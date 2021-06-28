David A. Fiensy Releases New Suspenseful Mystery HE GOES OUT WEEPING

Author David A. Fiensy has announced the release of his new suspenseful mystery, He Goes Out Weeping, released by New Harbor Press in May 2021.

Evil stalks John Book; violence tracks him. Can he escape his pursuer?

Someone has murdered the internationally famous professor of theology at Graf Divinity School. Who would want to kill a harmless, old theologian? Is it the same person that stalks one of the students and threatens harm to him and his fiancee? As layer after layer of mystery unfolds, as intriguing characters one after the other enter, and as more surprises rise up to frighten, readers confront evil--both in others and in themselves. He Goes Out Weeping is for mystery lovers who want a little theology with their chills.

He Goes Out Weeping is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

David A. Fiensy taught religion for forty years in colleges and churches. He is now semi-retired and engaged in speaking for special events and in several writing projects.