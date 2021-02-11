David A. Fiensy Releases New History Book THE ARCHAEOLOGY OF DAILY LIFE

Author David A. Fiensy has announced the release of his new book, The Archaeology of Daily Life: Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel, published by Cascade Books in December 2020.

Ever wondered what it was like to live in the past?

This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.

About the Author:

David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.