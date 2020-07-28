Darren Prince Promotes His Memoir 'Aiming High: How A Prominent Sports And Celebrity Agent Hit Bottom At The Top'

Best-selling author, Darren Prince is pleased to announce the promotion of his memoir, Aiming High: How a Prominent Sports and Celebrity Agent Hit Bottom at the Top. With the foreword written by Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Price talks about how to turn your bottom into your beginning.

Darren shares a story of soaring heights and crawling lows, as chronicled in his book Aiming High: How a Prominent Sports and Celebrity Agent Hit Bottom at the Top. He explains how he held his marketing empire together in spite of being addicted to opioids for 24 years, what led to his recovery, and how he now helps others who have made similar life detours find their way back.

Foreword by Earvin "Magic" Johnson

Darren and I have worked together for 23 years. During that time, he has worked 24/7, negotiating memorabilia signings, speaking engagements, appearances, and other services. It's an honor to write the foreword for his book...(Read more in the book Aiming High)

Aiming High: How a Prominent Sports and Celebrity Agent Hit Bottom at the Top is available for purchase in print, audio and ebook formats.

