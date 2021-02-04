Dan Gutman And Iain Lawrence To Release New Novels In March

Award winning authors Dan Gutman and Iain Lawrence understand what kids love to read. Their latest page-turning stories are guaranteed to keep readers gasping with surprise at adventures no one would have predicted-especially not the boys they happened to. Due out on March 2nd.

Houdini and Me by Dan Gutman (Holiday House, $16.99, for ages 8-12, on sale 3/2/2021)

Eleven-year-old Harry Mancini is NOT Harry Houdini, but he DOES live in Houdini's old New York City home and definitely knows everything there is to know about Houdini's life. So, when someone starts texting him claiming to be the famous escape artist, what choice does Harry have but to respond? It's hard for Harry to believe, but this Houdini texts the secrets to all of the escape tricks the dead Houdini used to do. What's more, he's offering Harry a chance to go back in time and experience it for himself. Before he knows it, Harry finds himself part of what could be Houdini's greatest trick of all-an attempt to escape death. This is Dan Gutman's first stand-alone title in ten years!

Deadman's Castle by Iain Lawrence (Margaret Ferguson Books / Holiday House, $17.99, for ages 8-12, on sale 3/2/2021)

For as long as he can remember, Igor and his family have been hiding from a sinister figure he knows as the Lizard Man. He can't remember how many times he's had to move to a new city and start over with a different name. But now, at the age of twelve, Igor is finally living a normal life. He is going to school and making friends. He's even starting to wonder if the Lizard Man only exists in his father's frightened mind. But then, Igor's little sister tells him she thinks she saw the Lizard man lurking around the house. Will Igor be willing to risk it all to avoid going back on the run? Full of intrigue and moments of heart-stopping danger, this is Iain Lawrence's first book in more than five years.