Dale O. Cloninger Promotes Historical Fiction Novel THE NINTH PASSAGE

The Ninth Passage is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Aug. 31, 2020  

Author Dale O. Cloninger has announced the promotion of his historical fiction novel, The Ninth Passage. A 1950s tale of a newly hired Florida high school teacher breaking taboos to have a relationship with a 17-year old student that does not end well.

Alec Driver, a WWII veteran earns an advanced degree in music from a prestigious university. At age thirty-seven with glowing recommendations in hand, he secures the post of choir teacher at a small town high school on Florida's west coast. Soon thereafter he falls in love with Tracy Ashbury a bright, talented and attractive student in his choir. Community outrage aroused by his courtship demands his dismissal prompting certain influential citizens to affect Alec's rescue. National recognition for the choir's unprecedented performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony vindicates Alec's supporters or so it seems...

About the Author:

Dale O. Cloninger is Professor Emeritus and former Dean of the School of Business at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. The Ninth Passage is a fictional account of a series of actual events that transpired from 1953-1962 in his native Clearwater, Florida. The Ninth Passage is his third book and second novel.



