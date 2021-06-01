Crystal Dawn Releases New Paranormal Romance ETHEL

Author Crystal Dawn has announced the release of her paranormal romance novel, Ethel.

Cody was sent to stay with Ethel. He knew what he wanted and she would be surprised if she knew. Could he convince her to mate him?

It was a help having the young male around and he did make her heart beat a bit faster, but she was no old cougar. Nothing was going to get started there.

Age is the only thing stopping them from mating. Is that enough to hold two loving hearts apart?

About the Author:



When she's not out hunting rogue vampires and werewolves, you can find Crystal Dawn out exploring the galaxy. She can do it all without ever leaving her computer. She kicks butt, takes names, and puts it all down for the enjoyment of her readers. At least that's what I think she told me. Writing came as a natural outlet for her overly creative mind. The start of her stories is the easy part. Finishing them is a little harder when all the stories are in there trying to get out. She loves reading, chocolate, fine sweet wine, and traveling among a large list of pursuits. Her favorite people, after her family and close friends, are her readers who she says are some of the most wonderful people in this galaxy and the next.