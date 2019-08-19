Clemens P. Suter Promotes Adventure Thriller TWO JOURNEYS

Author Clemens P. Suter announces the promotion of his adventure thriller, Two Journeys.

A man left alone on earth.

Alan is visiting Japan on business. After the outbreak of a pandemic, he finds himself to be the single survivor. The viral disease has wiped away his past life: he must fear injury, loneliness and hunger. Yet, Alan decides to travel back to his family in Berlin, straight across Asia. An exciting, thought-provoking book, impossible to put down.

Praise for Two Journeys:

"Move over, Cormac McCarthy, another survivor is traveling the Armageddon road. Clemens P. Suter's apocalyptic thriller grabs you in the first couple of pages and never lets go. The reader feels real empathy for the main character's plight as he begins a seemingly impossible 9,000-mile trip to learn his family's fate. The cause of the calamity is mysterious but clues are uncovered along the way causing tension to build until we reach the shattering climax. Two Journeys is not to be missed." - G. Dedrick Robinson, author of Blood Scourge

Two Journeys is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Two Journeys

By Clemens P. Suter

Publisher: CreateSpace

ISBN: 978-1468122787 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1452323633 (ebook)

ASIN: B00531REC8

Pages: 550

Genre: Adventure Thriller

About the Author:

Clemens P. Suter is the author of roaring adventure novels. Suter's first novel "Two Journeys" was published in 2011, and describes the adventures of the sole survivor of a pandemic. Its sequel "Fields of Fire" appeared in 2016. "Celeterra" (2013) is a dystopian novel, centered around the theft of Charles Darwin's testament. Suter's novels are suited for all ages, combine straightforward adventure and philosophic elements. Although Suter's topics are serious, romance and humor abound.

Contact:

Website: https://clemenssuter.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/two_journeys

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClemensSuterBooks/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/adventure-two-journeys/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00531REC8

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/two-journeys-clemens-suter/1100075096?ean=2940011065743

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/two-journeys

https://books.apple.com/us/book/two-journeys/id381201439?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/17258

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781468122787





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You