Claire Youmans Releases New Historical Fantasy THE ONI'S SHAMISEN

The Oni's Shamisen is the 9th book in The Toki-Girl and the Sparrow Boy Series.

Japan, 1877. Toki-Girl Azuki revels in her new-found freedom. But now what will she do with it?

Using her patterns and the looms Western Dragon Prince Iyrtsh makes for Eastern Dragon Princess Otohime's ambitious project-resettling refugees displaced by the failed Satsuma Rebellion-anyone can make her fabulous fabric designs! But what of Azuki herself? Then the Oni, Kukanko, who is sure she's not a demon, calls on the Toki-Girl for help.

Can Azuki, Sparrow-Boy Shota, Dragon Princess Renko and Eagle-Boy Akira find a way to help the Oni? What will a blind musician accomplish using their results? How can they help Uncle Yuta and Aunt Noriko find places for newly freed mill workers with no place left to go? Or help Lady Anko and Lord Toshio defy convention and save their unlucky twins from potentially lethal superstition? What's going to happen to a very special horse?

Eastern Dragon King Ryuujin and Western Dragon Queen Rizantona contemplate the future of their species and the planet, and infant Dragon Prince Susu's inability to keep a secret has catastrophic results.

Will Azuki and her friends find a way to help others while saving themselves, their friends, and their future? Can Azuki find a new path?

The Oni's Shamisen is the ninth in the groundbreaking Toki-girl and Sparrow-boy series where History and fantasy and magical realism collide in this latest tale from the Meiji Era, a time and place where anything could happen and probably did!

About the Author:



Claire Youmans was captivated the first time she set foot in the Land of the Rising Sun. After many years of travel to this magical place, the retired lawyer now lives in Tokyo, exploring and writing fiction and poetry. During the Meiji Era, Japan leapt from a decaying feudalism to a modern first world power. How'd they do that? This history holds a key to understanding Japanese culture and character. Like the ocean, Japan changes only on the surface while the depths remain the same. Using folklore and fantasy, Youmans tells this story in an accessible, fun, and exciting way that reveals and explores the true nature of Japan, a culture that is unique, quirkly and one she has ultimately come to love.