Cj Fosdick Releases Romantic Suspense Novel THE ACCIDENTAL HEIRESS

Author Cj Fosdick has announced the release of her new romantic suspense novel, The Accidental Heiress. This is the third book in her Accidental Series. Book one, The Accidental Wife was released in March 2015 and book two, The Accidental Stranger was released in January 2017.

Jessica and Robbie Mitchell's belated honeymoon to Ireland begins with a surprise landing-ala Miracle on the Hudson-in the Shannon River. Robbie saves Jessica and the service dog of a blind passenger, who is the only casualty. Born in Ireland, Robbie is eager to see his native country 136 years after he emigrated to America, after bridging time to meet his contemporary Wyoming soulmate, Jessica.

The couple ends up at a B & B that was the manor house Robbie and his mother once served. Here, they learn that before Robbie left home, he unwittingly set in motion a dark family scandal that has affected generations who run the B & B. The family "healer" is a mysterious104 yr. old woman. As the couple sink deep into the enchantment of Eire and the mysteries and misfortunes of his descendants, including the actual 200 yr. old Magdalen scandal, he wonders if there is a way to reset history without losing the love of his life.

The book is set in two contemporary parts with an 1883 historic part sandwiched between, giving the reader a "fly on the wall" view of what happened to the family Robbie left behind. If history can be reset to restore a broken family, will it separate or spare the soulmates?

The Accidental Heiress is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, Cj moved to Rochester, MN where she raised her family, and on hilltop acreage pursued her lifelong dreams: horses, rescue animals and published articles, short stories and award winning novels.

On occasion she ventured downhill to climb a waterfall in Jamaica, float in the Dead Sea, kiss the Blarney Stone and always, always...research settings for the next plot.