Civil Rights Activist Dr. Gwendolyn Mukes Releases Debut Children's Picture Book

Book Launch Event at Full Circle Bookstore on August 26, 1900 NW Expy, Oklahoma City, OK at 3 p.m.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Dr. Gwendolyn Mukes, a Los Angeles based actress, renowned educator and civil rights activist presents her debut children's book, "Gwen Didn't Care" at Full Circle Bookstore on August 26, 1900 NW Expy, Oklahoma City, OK, at 3 p.m. "Gwen Didn't Care" honors the 65th Anniversary of the nation's first approved sit-in movement, and tells a true story of the silly, ridiculous, unjust, unfair, unfortunate laws of Jim Crow.

Set against the backdrop of a 1948 childhood memory, "Gwen Didn't Care" invites readers on a journey, unveiling the injustices of our nation's past through her eyes as a young child. The story centers around a visit to the one-day-a-week zoo policy for People of Color, offering a glimpse into a world where segregation and discrimination were once the accepted way of life.

Dr. Gwendolyn Fuller Mukes, a life-long educator and one of the original 13 Katz Drug store sit-inners, uses her unique perspective to craft a whimsical narrative that is both approachable and engaging. Through the lens of an innocent child's curiosity, readers are gently introduced to the complexities of history, fostering a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our society.

"We have grown so much as a society...but we still have a lonnnng way to go," says Dr. Mukes. "I want to make sure my children, grandchildren, and all children know the history of our Country, for if they have no knowledge, history will surely repeat itself. It is important to teach that love IS stronger than hate; knowledge IS stronger than ignorance, and unity is stronger than division! Study and learn, for that can NEVER be taken from you!"

The book is currently available on Amazon and select bookstores.

On Amazon, "Gwen Didn't Care: A true tale of the silly, ridiculous, unjust, unfair, unfortunate laws of Jim Crow" https://a.co/d/gIVAwT2



