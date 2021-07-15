Catherine Stein Releases New Steampunk Romance DEAD DUKES TELL NO TALES

Award-winning author, Catherine Stein has announced release of her new steampunk romance novel, Dead Dukes Tell No Tales. This is the third book in her Sass and Steam series.

Airship pirates, mysterious inventions, and a treasure beyond compare? All in a duke's work.

Chicago scrap metal mogul Clifford Kinsley has never encountered an obstacle he couldn't dismantle. Until he inherits a dukedom burdened with mountains of debt, stifling rules, and people who want to ship his seven-year-old daughter off to boarding school. He's stuck with the title for life. Which leaves only one solution: kill the duke. And for that, he'll need the assistance of a professional.

Sabine Diebin, the infamous pirate captain La Capitaine, has one final treasure to find before she settles down to a well-deserved retirement. Unfortunately, the key to finding her prize is buried somewhere in the mess left behind by the late Duke of Hartleigh. To speed up her search, Sabine makes a deal with the oddly charming new duke-next-door. If he sorts through her clutter, she'll help him disappear.

Working together, Cliff and Sabine uncover a trail of clues that sends them on a world-wide search for a potentially life-changing device. With their combined skills, they can dodge murderous enemies and unravel baffling messages, but they can't deny their growing bond or the desire sparking between them. Pirates don't have partners. But if they dare to open their hearts, they might discover that the greatest treasures of all can't be buried.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Catherine Stein believes that everyone deserves love and that Happily Ever After has the power to help, to heal, and to comfort. She writes sassy, sexy romance set during the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Her books are full of action, adventure, magic, and fantastic technologies.

Catherine lives in Michigan with her husband and three rambunctious kids. She loves steampunk and Oxford commas, and can often be found dressed in Renaissance Festival clothing, drinking copious amounts of tea.