Carla Swafford Releases New Sports Romance FAKE PLAY

Author Carla Swafford has announced the release of her new sports romance novel, Fake Play, scheduled for release on June 30, 2020.

Connor Ellison, one of Atlanta Edge's best wingers and biggest prankster, is given an ultimatum by the coaches and the PR department. He must stay married until the end of the run for the Cup or be available for trade.

Lily Jones wants nothing to do with the insane demand. But he convinces her the best decision is to play along. If they remain married and pretend to be in love, he offers to save her family's ice rink from bankruptcy. Anyway, it's only until the end of the hockey season. Then they can go their separate ways.

Easy-peasy. No way will they go to the finals. No way will they truly fall in love.

About the Author:



Carla Swafford loves romance novels, action/adventure movies, and men, and her books reflect that. And that's not all, she's crazy about hockey, and thankfully, no one has made her turn in her Southern Belle card. She's married to her high school sweetheart and lives in Alabama.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sports-romance-fake-play/

