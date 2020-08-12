C.W. Holcomb Promotes Epic Fantasy Book CHAOS: WORLDS BEYOND

CHAOS: WORLDS BEYOND is available for purchase now.

Author C.W. Holcomb has announced the promotion of epic fantasy, Chaos: Worlds Beyond. For fans of C.S. Lewis, J.R.R Tolkien, and Raymond. E. Feist.

Amid the power struggle for a vast Empire, a young boy is swept along with a Tribe of fearless warriors on their Quest to the Mystical uncharted Crimson World!

As young gods fall to the Worlds from the stars they are born in, appearing as comets streaking across the sky; sentient magical artifacts call to the minds of men: calling with images and promises of power from Wild Worlds. Massive and strange they hold gigantic monsters and wonders that are beyond the scope of the imaginations of the fearless Tribe of warriors that dare to magically travel to them!

Chaos: Worlds Beyond is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

C.W. Holcomb's works are based on Ancient Myths and folklore. His first series is heavily based on Scottish Folklore of werebeasts that prowl the primordial forests in the distant past! The first novel of his newest series, Chaos: Worlds Beyond is inspired heavily by Greek Mythology; as well as works by well known authors such as C.S. Lewis, J.R.R Tolkien and Raymond E. Feist. The works are filled with passion and adventure on an epic scale where the lure of magical treasures incites the characters into traveling to strange and dangerous magical Worlds filled with Nightmarish monsters and sentient arcane artifacts!

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You