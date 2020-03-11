Byron Lane Releases Debut Novel A STAR IS BORED

This summer, Byron Lane will release his debut novel, A Star is Bored (July 28, Henry Holt and Co. Hardcover)

Inspired from his work and friendship with the late Carrie Fisher, this star-studded, pseudonym-filled novel captures the joys and frustrations of working with a boss that is larger-than-life, maybe even the galaxy.

Set in the rolling hills of Hollywood, we follow the life of Charlie Besson, superstar Kathi Kannon's new personal assistant. Kathi becomes much more than a boss, and when their friendship grows, Charlie must decide if he will always be on the sidelines of life, or if he will step into his own leading role. This wickedly funny and heartfelt novel is about living life at full force and discovering family when you least expect it.

Byron Lane is an author, playwright, and screenwriter. His debut novel is called A STAR IS BORED, about a celebrity assistant struggling to manage his eccentric and hilarious movie star boss, inspired in part by Lane's time as assistant to beloved actress Carrie Fisher. Coming July 28, 2020 from Holt.

Lane also wrote and co-stars in the play TILDA SWINTON ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST, a comedy hit having sold out runs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, and Edinburgh Fringe (twice). Broadway World hails, "Hysterical... Lane has written a brilliant tour de force." The show has been praised by reviewers and celebrities alike including The Guardian, British Theatre, Graham Norton, Joss Whedon, and Joseph Gordon Levitt.

Lane wrote and co-stars in LAST WILL & TESTICLE, an award-winning web series about his testicular cancer diagnosis which screened at festivals around the world, was called "fearless" by Cosmopolitan Magazine, and features Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

Lane wrote and co-stars in a feature film called HERPES BOY, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, which won Best Comedy at Comic Con, among other honors.

Lane is a regional Emmy Award winner from his time as a TV News journalist. He's originally from New Orleans and lives in the Los Angeles area with his boyfriend, best-selling author Steven Rowley, and their rescue dog, Tilda.





