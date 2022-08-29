Bruce Goldwell to Release New Book THINK AND GROW RICH FOR EVERY GEN in September

Author Bruce Goldwell will release his new book, Think and Grow Rich for Every Gen on September 1, 2022.

Think and Grow Rich was originally published in 1936 by Napoleon Hill.

This New Version, "Think and Grow Rich for Every Gen", is an edited version of the original book. With AI, grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors have been corrected, and a good amount of the text has been rewritten to make the content clearer to read and understand.

The author has made the copy more inclusive as far as gender is concerned. And by the use of AI, it is hoped that the book also adapts the language of the newest Generation of readers: Baby Boomers (aka Baby Boom Generation), Generation X (aka 13th Generation), Millennials (aka Millennial Generation), Generation Z (aka Homeland Generation), and Generation Alpha.

In "Think and Grow Rich for Every GEN," readers will thoroughly understand what it takes to manifest their DREAMS. The original release by Napoleon Hill, "THINK AND GROW RICH," created untold numbers of Millionaires. One would not be out of the ballpark to say thousands of people reached millionaire status due to this book. Think and Grow Rich for Every GEN is for everyone seeking self-improvement, more wealth, better health, more loving relationships, and how to use the Law of Attraction to manifest their DESIRES. This book is for people who desire to learn how to create their DREAMS.

Goldwell has included additional content to enhance the original text of Napoleon Hill and give readers added value for their purchase. This book will be a worthwhile purchase for people wanting to improve their lifestyle, create more abundance and grow in personal development. This book provides a wealth of information and insights into how to get the most from life.

"I don't doubt that readers will love this book when they read it! If you have not read anything by Napoleon Hill, you should certainly add this book to your book collection! It is very informative and inspirational, and the content is easy to follow. For example, you'll find how Auto-Suggestion (a form of hypnotism) affects your daily life." - Bruce Goldwell

The term "philanthropist" is generally associated with one who generously donates money to good causes, but it also refers to any person who seeks to promote the welfare of others. When you successfully create an abundant life for yourself, you can participate in acts associated with the philanthrope lifestyle. Imagine the feeling of being able to touch the lives of others in a way that is meaningful to you and that makes a difference in their lives. Or the satisfaction of knowing that you have significantly impacted the world around you without the need for financial compensation. The philanthropist lifestyle can be a rewarding way to live, and it is within your reach.

You can create such a feeling for yourself by donating your time, money, and resources to organizations that help others. When you contribute to causes close to your heart, you will fulfill your philanthropic nature and make a difference.

This book will help you find a way to succeed in your life with a new mindset. It will help you get out of your comfort zone and stay relaxed and in control of your actions. You will find a new way to look at life, and with that, you can reach success. This book will help those seeking to improve their lives and be successful in work, relationships and finances.

