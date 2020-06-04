British Health Author Releases New Book BEATING THE ENEMY About the Health Crisis

New cutting-edge self-help book, "Beating the Enemy: How Vitamin D Could Help Fight COVID-19" just released by Shirley Amy BSC, offers readers a clear understanding of why getting enough vitamin D is so crucial during this pandemic.

Shirley highlights the recent research that shows that individuals with severe vitamin D deficiency, are twice as inclined to suffer major COVID-19 complications; and that vitamin D not only strengthens our immunity, it can protect us against acute respiratory infections.

In her book, which is geared to address the vitamin D deficiency in the US, Europe, and other parts of the world, Amy highlights recent research which indicates that vitamin D not only boosts our innate immune system (the first part of our body to detect invaders such as viruses, parasites, bacteria and toxins), but also prevents our immune system from becoming dangerously hyperactive (going haywire and creating a cytokine storm).

Amy notes that: "This means that, as some researchers state, if we have healthy vitamin D levels, we may be protected from having serious complications, or dying from COVID-19. Just upping our D to the recommended level, is very easy for everyone who has a deficiency, and it doesn't cost a dime to get some sun every day, as wearing a sunblock, which is recommended, still lets a small amount of UVB rays in."

She adds, "Moreover, we can put some vitamin D foods (including vitamin D enriched foods) in our cart; and if necessary, take a supplement (subject to any contra-indications to medication, and certain diseases, etc.), and having a doctor's approval. And very importantly, we should ensure that we do not take more than the recommended daily allowance."

Based on the latest science from top US institutions, including Harvard Medical School, Harvard Nutrition Source, and Yale Medicine, this short, easy-to-understand, 5 chapter book, is geared to show readers how they and their families and loved ones, can up their Vitamin D intake to the recommended level, via the sun, food, and/or a supplement.

About the Author

Shirley Amy BSC is a well-known English Holistic Health Guru & the author of four other books. These include the highly successful method: "The Winning Way to Quit Smoking," which includes de-stressing holistic supports such as aromatherapy and American-made Quit Tea, which help people resist the urge to light up. Shirley has been instrumental in helping people quit smoking during the pandemic, as robust evidence, such as that published in the journal, Lancet Respiratory Medicine (May 2020), implies that several mechanisms could raise the chance of smokers contracting respiratory tract infections.

Getting a Copy

"Beating the Enemy: How Vitamin D Could Help Fight COVID-19," is available as an ebook or paperback from Lulu.

Website: https://www.beatingcovid-19.com/

