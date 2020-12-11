Brenda Jernigan Releases New Scottish Historical Romance THE DEVIL'S LAIRD

Author Brenda Jernigan has announced the upcoming release of her new Scottish historical romance, The Devil's Laird, scheduled for release on January 1, 2021.

The White Witch

As Lady Siena stands on a platform waiting to die, she realizes that she has been doomed from the day she was born. She doesn't believe she is worth anything, much less love. Her own people believe she is cursed. Siena's only true blessing is the gift of sight.

The Devil's Laird

Roderick, Warlord of Kirkurd, is driven by revenge and guilt. When his holding was attacked, his wife ravished and slain, and his son missing, the goodness within Roderick died. He is now known as the Devil's Laird.

The Meeting . . .

Roderick saves Siena from the hangman's noose and takes her back to his castle. Siena sees a lonely, haunted man who needs her. But no matter how hard she tries, she cannot completely break down the barrier Roderick has constructed around his heart, nor shake the curse of bad luck that his people believe she carries. Only the Holy Grail can prove if she is good or evil.

When Siena sacrifices herself to free Roderick's son, Roderick realizes that he has lost his chance to love again. Now he will move heaven and earth to find her before it is too late.

About the Author:

Amazon All-Star author, Brenda Jernigan is a bestselling author. She writes both contemporary and historical novels. She has been nominated for several awards - Book Seller's Best Award, The Maggie Award, The Holt Medallion Award and a RONE Award.