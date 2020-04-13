Bravo the Theatre Dog Does Story Time to Support Bideawee Rescue

Bravo will be back on Tuesday, April 14th at 2pm for another story time! Although his mom, Brenda, continues to battle those pesky technology mishaps, Bravo is determined to persist. He commented "look, we're theatre people (and well, dog). My mom [Brenda] is way more accustomed to live performances and hates having to fuss around with 'going digital'. BUT I assured her that all my friends and fans wanted to stay connected and so they can see how badly I miss their bellyrubs and cheeks for kisses!"

Bravo Bell, a friendly pup who is resident mood-booster and Director of First Impressions for The Players Theatre in NYC, has teamed up with Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, and they have launched a virtual Storytime every Tuesday at 2:00pm. This past Tuesday Bravo, Brenda, and Michael read Giraffes Can't Dance by Giles Andreae and illustrations by Guy Parker-Rees! We were hoping to get a real giraffe into the theatre but they all declined as they are following the CDC's #StayHome recommendations, which we recommend as well! You can always view the past live readings anytime on the Facebook page.

The next reading will take place on Tuesday, April 14th at 2pm and they will be reading Can I Be Your Dog? by Troy Cummings, The New York Times bestseller featured on THE TODAY SHOW! The reading will take place on the Bravo's Book Nook Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bravosbooknook/. This week we are also raising donations to support Bideawee! For more than 117 years, Bideawee has been the leading no-kill pet welfare organization serving metropolitan New York and Long Island. Look for the donate link during the live story time!

Bravo's Book Nook sells all sorts of books relating to music, theatre, the arts, and beyond! They are still open for online orders and deliveries at https://www.bravosbooknook.com.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You