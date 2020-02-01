Best-Selling Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies at Age 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that author Mary Higgins Clark has died at age 92.

Carolyn K. Reidy, president and CEO of Higgins Clark's long-time publisher Simon & Schuster, shared the news on the author's website.

"It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Mary Higgins Clark died January 31, 2020 in Naples, Florida, at the age of 92. The cause was complications of old age," Reidy wrote.

Higgins Clark hs written 56 books in her over-45-year long career, and has sold over 100 million copies in the US alone. Her final book, titled Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry, was published in November 2019.

"Those of us who are fortunate to have worked with Mary-and at Simon & Schuster, that is multitudes-know her as a person of tremendous loyalty and dedication," Reidy wrote in the statement. "In this day and age it is exceedingly rare for an author, especially one as prized as Mary, to remain with a single publisher for an entire forty-five-year career."

Read the full statement about her death here.





