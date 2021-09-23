Bailey Thomas Releases New Romantic Suspense Novel TRENT'S REDEMPTION

Author Bailey Thomas has announced the release of her debut romantic suspense novel, Trent's Redemption. This is the first book in her Mill Creek Mystique series.

Can they face their demons and find love?

Trent Jacobs had everything he wanted in life until the flash of a muzzle ripped his world apart. Now he only has guilt. Permanently removed from fieldwork due to questionable events, Trent retires from the FBI. He retreats to the small town of Mill Creek, Idaho, to become the town sheriff.

Margaret King knows what it's like to be alone and isolated. Losing her parents as a child was impossible, but the death of her brother damn near killed her. When a strange van appears on her street and her apartment is broken into, she turns to Trent, the only man she knows she can trust.

After Maggie shows up terrified and haunted, Trent's guilt explodes. She makes him want things he doesn't deserve, including her. As their past collides with the present, Trent is forced to face his demons to protect her. Or risk losing her.