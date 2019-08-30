Author Michael Phillip Cash Promotes His Paranormal Suspense Novel - Stillwell: A Haunting On Long Island

Author Michael Phillip Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of his paranormal suspense novel, Stillwell: A Haunting on Long Island.

Paul Russo's wife just died. While trying to get his family's life back in order, Paul is being tormented by a demon who is holding his wife's spirit hostage on the other side. His fate is intertwined with an old haunted mansion on the north shore of Long Island called Stillwell Manor. Paul must find clues dating back hundreds of years to set his wife's soul free.

Stillwell: A Haunting on Long Island is available for purchase in print and ebook formats. It is currently available on Amazon for only $.99 at https://amzn.to/2HeFloc

Book Details:

Stillwell

A Haunting on Long Island

By Michael Phillip Cash

Publisher: Chelshire, Inc.

ISBN: 978-1484196090

ASIN: B00DGYLHQ8

Pages: 191

Genre: Paranormal Suspense

Michael Phillip Cash is an award winning screenwriter and novelist. He's written many books and screenplays in the horror, suspense, thriller and fantasy genres. He resides on the North Shore of Long Island with his wife and children.





