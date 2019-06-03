Author Judith Keim Releases New Novel CHANGE OF HEART

Author Judith Keim is pleased to announce the release of her new women's fiction, romance novel, entitled Change of Heart. Released by Wild Quail Publishing on June 11, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Emerson "Em" Jordan always wanted a Valentine's Day wedding. But after being dumped by her boyfriend, she spends the holiday at Seashell Cottage on the Gulf Coast of Florida with Devin Gerard, a family friend who has no interest in her or any other woman and is instead concentrating on his pediatric medical practice and continuing medical missions in Costa Rica.

Em, who's always wanted a large family, doesn't mind his disinterest. At thirty-two, she's decided she doesn't need a husband to have a child or to adopt one. First, she's going to fulfill her dream of setting up her own landscape design business in upstate New York and has promised to continue to help run her grandmother's flower shop.

It isn't until Em and Devin become friends that Em realizes she might want more than friendship from him. But with his work in Miami and Costa Rica and her busy life in New York, it's out of the question until something happens that changes everything, even a couple of hearts.

Book Details:

Change of Heart

A Seashell Cottage Book

By Judith Keim

Publisher: Wild Quail Publishing

Release Date: June 11, 2019

ISBN: 978-1732749412

ASIN: B07RBDNWH1

Pages: 219

Genre: Romance, Women's Fiction

About the Author:

Judith Keim enjoyed her childhood and young-adult years in Elmira, New York, and now makes her home in Boise, Idaho, with her husband and their two dachshunds, Winston and Wally, and other members of her family.

While growing up, she was drawn to the idea of writing stories from a young age. Books were always present, being read, ready to go back to the library, or about to be discovered. All in her family shared information from the books in general conversation, giving them a wealth of knowledge and vivid imaginations.

A hybrid author who both has a publisher and self-publishes, Ms. Keim writes heart-warming novels about women who face unexpected challenges, meet them with strength, and find love and happiness along the way. Her best-selling books are based, in part, on many of the places she's lived or visited and on the interesting people she's met, creating believable characters and realistic settings her many loyal readers love. Ms. Keim loves to hear from her readers and appreciates their enthusiasm for her stories.

www.judithkeim.com

Purchase Links:

www.amazon.com/Change-Heart-Seashell-Cottage-Book-ebook/dp/B07RBDNWH1/

www.barnesandnoble.com/w/change-of-heart-judith-keim/1131443767?ean=2940161210291

www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/change-of-heart-73

books.apple.com/us/book/change-of-heart/id1462236714?mt=11&app=itunes





